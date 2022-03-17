Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $79.94. 36,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,650,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

