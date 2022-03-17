Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. The stock traded as high as $285.85 and last traded at $282.78, with a volume of 74432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.44.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.
In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $269.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
