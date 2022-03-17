Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. The stock traded as high as $285.85 and last traded at $282.78, with a volume of 74432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.44.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $269.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.