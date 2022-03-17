Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Lock-Up Period To End on March 24th

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Thursday, March 24th. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of Elite Education Group International’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:EEIQ opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Elite Education Group International has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

