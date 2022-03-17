Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $9.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.99. 12,077,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,344. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.22. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

