Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,048 shares of company stock valued at $40,109,757 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.