Elite Wealth Management Inc. Invests $12.48 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $12.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.32. 105,242,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,793,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.