Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,549 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for approximately 0.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $750,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,474 shares of company stock valued at $48,338,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 73,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $161.74.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

