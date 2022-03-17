Elite Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

