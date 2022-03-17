Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,396 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.64. 13,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,832. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

