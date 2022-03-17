Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 629 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.39. 43,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,002. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.60 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.34 and its 200-day moving average is $436.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

