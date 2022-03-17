Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,387 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $158.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

