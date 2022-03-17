Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 241,374 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOCW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 102,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,871. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

