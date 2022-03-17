Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.
Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)
