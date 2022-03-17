EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

EME traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $118.30. 344,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

