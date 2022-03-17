Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Man Group plc increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

