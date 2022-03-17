Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 5.4%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.44. 72,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 626,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$472.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 35.62, a quick ratio of 35.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.