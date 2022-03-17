Eminer (EM) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Eminer (EM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $23,335.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eminer has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00035697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00105135 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.