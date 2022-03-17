Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Shares of EHC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.18. 703,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 46.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

