Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.08) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.73) to €22.60 ($24.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Endesa has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

