Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.87. 159,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,499. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

