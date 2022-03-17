Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 9,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 42,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 43,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 402,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,487,579. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

