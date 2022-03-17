Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 426,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,550. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.33. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

