Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROBO traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,721. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73.

