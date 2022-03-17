Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 336,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,500. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.