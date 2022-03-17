Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 684.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 70,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $160.63. 116,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,379. The company has a market capitalization of $222.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.94.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

