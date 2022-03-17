Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

