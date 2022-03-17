Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

AVGO stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $600.12. 29,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,862. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.