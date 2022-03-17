Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.76. 6,908,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

