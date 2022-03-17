Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.97. 2,375,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,833,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $346.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

