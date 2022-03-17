Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average is $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

