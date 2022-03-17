Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,712 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

BOTZ traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $39.99.

