Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after buying an additional 136,756 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of APD traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,519. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

