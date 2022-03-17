Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,800 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,099. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.