Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,850 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $89.47. 40,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

