Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 208,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,816. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

