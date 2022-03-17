Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,259 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $339.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.85. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

