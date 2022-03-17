Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $360,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 77.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 276.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,014. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFE. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

