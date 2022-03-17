Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,036 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,671. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

