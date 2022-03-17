Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 189,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,265. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.