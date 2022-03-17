Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Hits $6.02 Million

Enecuum (ENQ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $173,571.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,631,050 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

