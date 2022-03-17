Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 384.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.