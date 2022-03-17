Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock to C$9.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Fuels traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.41. 36,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 921,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a current ratio of 24.42.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)
