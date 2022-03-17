Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

ESMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Engagesmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

