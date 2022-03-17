Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 177.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHSF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

