Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 298,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

