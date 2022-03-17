Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post $118.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $90.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $488.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

