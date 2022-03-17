Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%.

ELA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 72,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,627. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Envela by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

