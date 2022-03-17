Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 312.55 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

