Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) is Community Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the quarter. Enviva Partners comprises approximately 4.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Enviva Partners worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 304,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 188.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

