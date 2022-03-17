eosDAC One Day Volume Tops $70,509.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $556,155.71 and $70,509.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

